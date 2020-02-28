Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs NJIT

TEAM LEADERS: Kennesaw State's Tyler Hooker has averaged 13 points while Bryson Lockley has put up 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Highlanders, Zach Cooks has averaged 19.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while Souleymane Diakite has put up 7.5 points and 8.4 rebounds.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 30.7 percent of the 163 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 25 over the last five games. He's also converted 77.1 percent of his free throws this season.