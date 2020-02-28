Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 18 points, Tyasha Harris added 16 and No. 1 South Carolina routed Florida 100-67 for its 22nd consecutive victory. The Gamecocks matched the program record for consecutive victories. The 2015-16 team also won 22 in a row. This one was decided by halftime. South Carolina made 18 of its first 26 shots to open up a double-digit lead and used a 16-2 run to go up by 26 in the second quarter. The Gamecocks made it a 30-point blowout early in the third. Zada Williams led the Gators with 16 points.