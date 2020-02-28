Governor orders flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor slain Sumter Co. deputy

Cpl. Andrew Gillette was killed in the line of duty Tuesday while trying to serve an eviction order at a house in Dalzell. (Source: SCSO)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 28, 2020 at 2:15 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 2:52 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the flags on all state building be lowered to half-staff beginning Friday to pay tribute to Sumter County deputy Corporal Andrew Gillette.

Gillette was killed on Tuesday while attempting to serve a detention order and eviction notice.

Although Gillette was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting, he died from the injuries he sustained during the shooting.

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, March 1.

Gillette’s funeral will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m.

