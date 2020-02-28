Gamecocks run win streak to 22 in blowout victory over Florida

Gamecocks run win streak to 22 in blowout victory over Florida
South Carolina forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) looks to shoot while defended by Florida guard Kristina Moore (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Source: Gary McCullough)
By Emery Glover | February 27, 2020 at 7:50 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 7:50 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WIS) - Five Gamecocks ended the night in double figures as No. 1 South Carolina easily defeated Florida 100-67 to capture their 22nd consecutive win.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan led all scorers with 18 points. Tyasha Harris provided 16 points and eight assists. Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston each came added 11 points. Boston also had nine rebounds. LeLe Grissett chipped in 10 points.

After finishing the first quarter with a 10-point lead, the Gamecocks held Florida to just nine points in the second quarter as they went into halftime with a 54-30 advantage.

The Gamecocks shot 59% from the floor in their second victory of the season with 100 points or more.

South Carolina wraps up regular season play on Sunday against Texas A&M at noon.

