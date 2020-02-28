First Alert Forecast: Wonderful Weekend!

Great Looking Weekend
We have a super weekend coming our way. A quick disturbance to our North will give us some clouds this afternoon as it moves South (very slight chance of a shower, mostly in the upstate)
Cooler air moves in Saturday, it will be breezy with Highs in the lower 50s. Upper 20s to start Sunday morning…High pressure moves to our East and we’ll warm to the 60s Sunday afternoon.
Warmer with Highs in the 70s and a better chance of rain by Tuesday.
Weather Highlights:
- Mix of sun and clouds over the weekend with cool temperatures
- Warmer with a chance of showers by Tuesday next week
Forecast:
Today: Sunny this morning with increasing clouds by afternoon. Highs middle 50s
Tonight: Few clouds, chilly Lows middle 30s
Saturday: Sunny, breezy and cool. Highs lower 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, Highs lower 60s
