First Alert Forecast: Sunshine this weekend, then rain & storms next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking sunshine this weekend, then rain and storms next week!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few clouds and sprinkles are possible early tonight. Then, bundle up! We’re tracking temperatures in the mid 30s.
· Saturday and Sunday look dry. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday, then rise into the low 60s by Sunday.
· We're tracking more rain and warmer temperatures next week.
· In fact, an Alert Day has been posted for Wednesday as a cold front brings rain and storms to the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy.
· We'll keep you posted to any changes to your First Alert Forecast next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, a few clouds and spotty sprinkles and showers are possible early as weak cold front swings through the area. Rain chances are around 20%. But later tonight, our skies will clear and our temperatures will drop! Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s.
We'll see sunshine this weekend. In fact, we're tracking mostly sunny skies Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. We'll see highs in the lower 60s by Sunday with mostly sunny skies.
Next week, a cold front will slowly approach the area, giving way to some unsettled weather.
On Monday, we're expecting mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid 60s. On Tuesday, a few showers are possible. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the 70s.
The front will get closer to the area by midweek. In fact, a few thunderstorms could develop by Wednesday. That's why Wednesday is an Alert Day. There are some timing differences with some of our forecast models about the timing of this front. So, we'll have to watch it closely for you. In fact, some models push the rain into Wednesday night and Thursday.
We’ll keep you posted. Heavy rain and gusty winds are also possible with this front.
Rain chances are around 70% for Wednesday, then down to 50% for Thursday.
Dry weather is expected next Friday with highs temperatures in the low 60s.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Sprinkles Early. Low temperatures in the mid 30s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid and upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers.(30%). Highs in the low 70s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the 60s.
