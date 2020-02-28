Everything you should know before the Trump rally in N. Charleston Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Donald Trump is coming to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night for a rally just one day before the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary.
Several hundred people are already in line and the Coliseum on-site parking lots are already at full capacity.
Officials say they expect more people to show up than the 13,000 seats available inside. The Coliseum does have a plan for overflow visitors to still experience the rally together. Doors to the event are scheduled to open at 3 p.m. The rally itself is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Transportation officials with the Charleston International Airport and CARTA have told drivers and riders to expect some delays on Friday for those traveling around the area of the rally.
Officials issued a traffic alert today urging airport travelers to use Dorchester Road to Michaux Parkway as a primary route to the airport. People should check in with their airlines for any possible flight delays.
CARTA officials say they will have customer service available on Friday and will be giving updates to any delays or changes due to the president’s visit or traffic. People can call CARTA at (843) 724-7420.
If you are attending the officials with Donald J. Trump for President would like to remind you of the following:
All guests attending the event will be screened by United States Secret Service. A prohibited items list is below for you to review before you arrive. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and restrooms will be available at the venue. The suggested attire is casual.
PROHIBITED ITEMS LIST
• Aerosols
• Alcoholic beverages
• Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)
• Balloons
• Balls
• Banners, signs, placards
• Chairs
• Coolers
• Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
• Electronic Cigarettes • Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
• Glass, thermal and metal containers
• Laser lights and laser pointers
• Mace and/or pepper spray
• Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
• Packages
• Poles, sticks and selfie sticks
• Spray containers
• Structures
• Supports for signs/placards
• Tripods
• Umbrellas
• Appliances i.e. toasters
• And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.