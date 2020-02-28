Deputies arrest man in connection with chop shop operation in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested as part of a chop shop investigation in Lexington County.
Officials said Terry Adams has been charged with four counts of possession of a stolen vehicle along with one count of operating a chop shop.
Investigators from Saluda County found a stolen excavator on Otis Road. Lexington County deputies later spotted the excavator and noticed the vehicle identification number was scratched off.
At the Otis Road property, authorities also found a stolen trailer, a stolen truck, and a stolen motorcycle. Those items also had the identification numbers either removed or altered.
Adams was arrested at his home and is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
