Coroner: 18-year-old killed in 4-car crash in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a deadly four-car collision in Sumter on Thursday afternoon.
Officials said Juyheim Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which happened at 4:35 p.m.
The wreck happened on Clipper Road in Sumter. That’s just off of U.S. Highway 15.
Investigators said Robinson was driving west on Clipper Road in a Nissan sedan when the car crossed the center line and sideswiped a Chevrolet pickup truck.
The Nissan then continued into the opposite lane of traffic and hit a Toyota Camry, which hit a Jeep SUV that was traveling behind it, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Three people who were in Robinson’s car at the time of the crash were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.
The collision is being investigated by SCHP and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.
