COMET to provide free bus service for voters on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you want to vote on Saturday but you need a ride, you may be in luck.
COMET has announced it will be providing free bus service on all fixed routes for voters all day on Saturday.
“The COMET is doing its best to ensure that lack of transportation is not a reason for a person’s inability to exercise his or her right to vote by making the buses free on primary election day,” the company said in a statement.
For more information on routes, click here.
You may also call 803-255-7100.
