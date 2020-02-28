Columbia College students, alumnae share concerns about admitting men in 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soon Columbia College will begin allowing men in their undergraduate day program, something that has students and alumnae concerned.
Thursday night, the college held a meeting to allow the school’s community -- past and present -- to make their opinions heard.
At times, tempers flared at the town hall style meeting.
Many alumnae and students said they are upset that they weren’t included in this decision-making process.
“Town hall meetings should have happened before the decision was made," Sarah Ford, a Columbia College alumna, said. “And to come in and let faculty, staff, students and alumni know. It’s like what we think doesn’t matter.”
According to Columbia College President Dr. Carole Moore, the school has been dealing with financial strain due to declining enrollment for years.
Enrollment went from 864 students in 2010, to just 641 in 2019.
Moore says the idea of welcoming men has been brought up in the past, but was voted down on multiple occasions.
The college says because of a changing culture in our country, the concept of a women's college is no longer sustainable.
“The board is trying to position Columbia College for the future, and to make sure our school is in place to not only thrive and survive, but also to be very healthy and meet the needs of our students,” Toby Goodlett, the chairmen of the Board of Trustees, said.
Ford disagrees.
“That’s not true, because there are several woman’s colleges that are thriving,” she said.
Men have been able to attend Columbia College for night classes and graduate programs since 1947, but the big change means men will soon be living on campus.
It’s something current students say could create new problems that the school is not prepared for.
“What I am particularly concerned about is the lack of victims’ services,” said one student.
In response to those questions, Columbia College says they will be taking a very close look at those issues as their task forces begins a new model for the school.
These issues will have to be figured out before the fall of 2021, when the administration plans to implement the change.
“We want to protect what’s really great about this college, and in order to do that we have to have students on our campus so we can continue to thrive,” Goodlett said.
Not all students and alumnae at the meeting were against the change.
One woman said she would rather have a co-ed Columbia College, than no Columbia College at all.
