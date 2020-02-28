Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 18-year-old Jakelvin Conner was last seen shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday when he was dropped off by a school bus in the area of Middleton Dr. in Calabash.
He is 5′11 and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Officials say Conner was last seen wearing a black Adidas track suit with a white stripe and black Adidas sneakers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Cason at 910-713-6115 or call 911.
