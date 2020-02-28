ALERT: Fake Facebook page mimicking WIS News built to confuse readers

Dear readers,
I want to clear up any confusion caused by a fake Facebook page using the WIS TV name and logo.
Friday, comments made by that fake page on an actual WIS TV Facebook post tricked our readers and some people were, understandably, upset.
I want to be clear: WIS was NOT hacked on Facebook, and no one at the news station made those childish, biased comments.
At first glance, the comments appeared to be from the official WIS TV Facebook page. However, there was no blue check mark next to the WIS TV name. That check mark denotes a verified account on social media.
Also, when one clicked on the page of the impostor, she would quickly see it is not WIS News, as there are no posts on it whatsoever.
We have taken steps to have the fake Facebook account removed.
In the meantime, please help us by reporting any comments you see from a fake account to us directly, and to Facebook.
I seek to run the website and social media accounts for WIS News with full transparency and candidness. Anyone with further questions about this situation, please send me a direct email.
Thank you for trusting us as an unbiased source of news in South Carolina,
Laurel Mallory, WIS Digital Content Manager
