16-year-old hit by train, killed while walking along tracks in Newberry County

SLIGH, S.C. (WIS) - A teenager who was walking along railroad tracks was hit and killed by a train in Newberry County on Thursday.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. between the towns of Little Mountain and Prosperity -- in the Sligh community, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said.
Foster said the teen who was hit was walking with his back to the train at the time of the accident. Train conductors blew the horn and tried to stop, but couldn’t, officials said.
Phillip Eli Woodruff, 16, died at the scene from blunt force injuries, the coroner said. His death was ruled an accident.
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Department, Coroner’s Office and CSX Transportation are investigating.
