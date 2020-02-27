Woman killed in early-morning shooting in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has died hours after being shot in northeast Columbia on Thursday morning.
Deputies responded to Carnegie Street just after 6 a.m. on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower body, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
Investigators determined the woman had been shot in the 2700 block of Brady Street, then walked to nearby Carnegie Street for help. That’s near Two Notch Road and Beltline Boulevard.
Crews rushed the victim to the hospital, but she later died from her injuries. She has not been identified.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
