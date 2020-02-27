Will this time be different for sanders in S.C.? He thinks so. So do his passionate supporters

"I think 2016 for a lot of people felt like a coronation, to be honest. We were kind of told who we were supposed to vote for," Green said. "The candidate who was waiting. It was her turn. And respect to Hillary Clinton, but a lot of people didn't feel like she did the work and came to where they work and spoke their language. And I know for a fact a lot of Young Black Voters didn't feel they could trust her," he added.