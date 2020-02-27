West Columbia man wins lottery using family members’ ages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia man is $150,000 richer and he has his family members to thank for it.
The man, according to SC Education Lottery officials, played the ages of his family members and won the Powerball prize.
“I was a work checking the Powerball results, and if I had matched one more number I would have retired,” he said.
The winning numbers for the Feb. 22 drawing were 25, 37, 39, 61, 62, and Powerball 11. Initially, the man was set to take home $50,000, but because he opted to go for the PowerPlay, his winnings tripled.
The jackpot is now at $80 million. The next drawing takes place on Saturday.
