Talk of the Town: If your New Year’s nutritional goals flopped, this can help.

If you're one of the many not meeting your nutritional goals, you might be able to reach them a new way.
Lere' Robinson, a nutrition consultant with Alive Again, finds that rather than a yearlong resolution, try making micro-resolutions. Commit to your goal for four weeks so the task doesn't feel so daunting.
Each month, you can choose something new on which to focus. You might find these small resolutions lead to something big.
Lere’ offers up her nut and seed crunch recipe that is low in sugar and high in protein. You can put it in a baggie for a snack later in the day. Or you can put it over a vibrant fruit salad. You also can take the nut and granola combination and sprinkle it over a salad or plant-based yogurt.
The next class at Lere’s Barn is Tuesday, March 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The course on plant-based vegan meals will be at 232 Bookman Mill Road in Irmo.
Sign up at AliveAgainOnline.com.
