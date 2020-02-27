SCDOT gears up for interstate overhaul by buying hundreds of businesses, homes, and areas of land

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you commute in the Columbia area and that commute takes you through an area nicknamed “Malfunction Junction,” you probably know it can be a headache, but big changes are coming.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is gearing up for a more than a $1.5 billion project named Carolina Crossroads to fix that interchange of Interstates 20, 26, and 126, but for this massive project, SCDOT officials said they will need to buy hundreds of businesses, homes, and areas of land.
“The Carolina Crossroads project is a significant reconstruction. It’s going to save lives, it’s going to reduce traffic congestion, and it’s going to be a boost to our local economy,” Brian Klauk, the Carolina Crossroads Project Manager, said.
Klauk said the expansion will save the average commuter 112 hours a year of drive time, but to do that, SCDOT must first buy around 300 parcels of land. Klauk said the department is willing to pay $240 million to do it.
“It’s a significant issue for us to be able to balance the engineering benefits of doing a new project along with societal impacts,” Klauk said.
Klauk said part of those societal impacts are 64 businesses, 18 residential owners, and 80 tenants, who will need to pack up and move.
He said it’s called “Right of Way” acquisitions and SCDOT is working one-on-one with every owner to negotiate a fair deal for both sides.
“The results are from very positive to they need to know more information. It’s a big deal for their individual businesses or for their homes and we take the time to make sure they understand the process and have everything they need to make the decisions they need to make,” Klauk said.
Phases 1 and 2 of the Carolina Crossroads project will begin next year. It’s concentrated where Colonial Life Boulevard meets I-126 and where Broad River Road meets I-20. He said SCDOT determined what land needed to be bought from an environmental statement that was conducted over a four-year period.
“Overall, the response has been very positive and people really want the congestion relief and the safety improvements that Carolina Crossroads will bring and really what they are asking is, when are you going to get started and for construction? That will be 2021,” Klauk said.
Klauk said the expansion will include removing all of the loops and replacing them with directional ramps on I-20 and I-26, which is something that will make the highways safer and faster to drive on.
The $240 million budget for the acquisitions is about 15% of the overall budget of $1.6 billion to complete the five-stage project.
