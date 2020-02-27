Pedestrian hit by train, killed while walking along tracks in Newberry County

SLIGH, S.C. (WIS) - A person who was walking along railroad tracks was hit and killed by a train in Newberry County on Thursday.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. between the towns of Little Mountain and Prosperity -- in the Sligh community, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said.
Foster said the person who was hit was walking with his or her back to the train at the time of the accident.
Train conductors blew the horn and tried to stop, but couldn’t, officials said.
The person who was hit has not been identified.
This story will be updated.
