OCSO arrest 2018 attempted murder suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect who failed to appear in court to face a 2018 attempted murder charge has been taken into custody.
“This individual’s apprehension is a result of a task force made up of US Marshals, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “I’ve said it before that there is no place you can hide that we won’t be looking.”
Delmar Mitchell, 33, was taken into custody on Tuesday after task force agents located him at a King’s Road residence.
Mitchell was also served two General Session Bench warrants for failing to appear in October of 2018.
He was facing attempted murder in connection to an OCSO case and a breach of trust charge in connection with a separate case generated by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
The charges against Mitchell came after an argument that escalated into gunfire on Sept. 1st, 2018.
Witnesses said Mitchell and another man were arguing at a Magnolia Street convenience store after Mitchell was accused of theft.
Mitchell grabbed a weapon from his vehicle and began firing. The other man grabbed a weapon from his vehicle as well but it failed to go off.
After making bond, warrants were issued in General Sessions when Mitchell failed to appear to court.
A weapons charge against the other man involved in the shooting was later dismissed during adjudication.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.