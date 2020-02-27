LCSD: Man arrested after deputies find drugs, cash at home

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - A 43-year-old man has been arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department after investigators found drugs and cash in his home.
Officials said Marcus Lykes was charged with trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Deputies arrived at a home located on the 100 block of Myrtle Wise Road in Swansea after receiving several tips about drug use and the sale of drugs at Lykes’ home. Authorities spoke to Lykes, who admitted having drugs in the home. Officials said crack, cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy pills, drug paraphernalia, and more than $700 in cash were found in the home after deputies got a search warrant.
Lykes was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center following his arrest.
