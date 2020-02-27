Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

US ATTORNEY-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC House member McCoy tapped to be state's new US Attorney
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prominent state lawmaker has been nominated to be U.S. Attorney from South Carolina by President Donald Trump. Peter McCoy is currently the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. The 41-year-old Charleston Republican was elected to the House in 2010. McCoy was a prosecutor before founding his current law firm. If the U.S. Senate approves McCoy's nomination, he will take over as the top federal prosecutor in the state from Sherri Lydon, who was selected to be a federal judge last year.
SC Senate heads for unprecedented showdown over education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate Republican leader says unless a Democratic senator scraps almost all his 194 amendments to a massive bill to overhaul public education he will ask they all be tossed out. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said he issued his warning Wednesday to give Sen. Mike Fanning one day to cull his amendments down five or 10. Massey would invoke a Senate rule prohibiting amendments only meant to delay a vote on the final bill. Such a motion would test the South Carolina Senate's tradition of allowing each senator to have his say for as long as he feels he needs to speak.
The Latest: Biden not worried about Trump refusing to leave
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he isn't worried about the prospect of President Donald Trump refusing to leave the White House if he’s defeated in November. The former vice president smiled a bit at the voter's question about Trump at a CNN town hall Wednesday but also lamented that such a thought “could be taken seriously” in the U.S. Biden addressed Trump directly, saying: “Mr. President, we have a democratic process. When the voters speak, they are heard, and they have to be responded to." Biden added: “Now, if you’re worried about someone interfering in our election, why don’t you do something about it?"
Biden nabs Clyburn endorsement before South Carolina primary
Female coaches say they were punished for raising concerns
Former women's volleyball coaches say they were punished for raising concerns about unequal treatment of female athletes and coaches at two South Carolina universities. The allegations are outlined in federal lawsuits filed this month. In one case, the former head coach at Charleston Southern University says she was pregnant and had a 1-year-old child. She says she was told it was hard to coach at that level while raising small children and that she should consider coaching high school instead. At the University of South Carolina-Upstate, the former head coach says she was sexually harassed by a school official and then fired in an effort to silence her.
Biden claims momentum as Sanders marches past debate fray
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden has claimed one of South Carolina's most coveted endorsements, from Congressman Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress and a South Carolina political kingmaker. Clyburn made his announcement Wednesday, a day after Democratic presidential candidates debated in the state. Front-runner Bernie Sanders spoke at an Al Sharpton breakfast. And Pete Buttigieg, a leading critic of both Biden and Sanders, canceled multiple events saying he was sick. The developments came just three days before South Carolina's presidential primary election — and six days before Super Tuesday — with the Democratic establishment growing increasingly concerned that Sanders, a polarizing progressive, is tightening his grip on his party's nomination.