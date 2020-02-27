Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is dangling a history-making promise shortly before Saturday's South Carolina presidential primary. Biden says if he's elected president, he might nominate the first black woman to the Supreme Court. But if Biden or any other Democratic presidential candidate wants to do that, they'd have to look beyond the pool of federal appeals court judges whom presidents have tapped for all but one of the last dozen nominees. According to a Federal Judicial Center database, only five black women are currently appeals court judges, and each of those women is 69 or older this year. Still, there are women who would be obvious choices from politics, advocacy groups and state and other courts.