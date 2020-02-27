Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are increasingly anxious about Bernie Sanders and the damage they feel the party's presidential front-runner could do to their prospects of retaining House control. There are also growing questions about what, if anything, Speaker Nancy Pelosi should do about it. Sanders has been the big winner in Democrats' initial presidential contests, and the self-proclaimed democratic socialist could be heading toward more victories within the next week. Many of the seats Democrats won in the 2018 elections as they built a House majority are from moderate swing districts where lawmakers fear voters would rebel if the party nominates Sanders to head their ticket in November.