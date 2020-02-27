First Alert Forecast: Tracking more sunshine and cooler temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more sunshine, but our next chance of rain is in sight.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Bundle up tonight! We’re tracking temperatures in the low 30s overnight.
· More sunshine is in your forecast for Friday. A few clouds are possible. An isolated sprinkle could develop. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
· Saturday and Sunday look dry. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday, then rise into the low 60s by Sunday.
· We're tracking more rain and warmer temperatures next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, bundle up! We’re tracking a cold night. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s under clear skies.
Friday will be another cool day. Highs will be in the mid 50s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds as a weak front cross the Palmetto State. An isolated sprinkle is not out of the question, but most areas will be dry.
We'll see even more sunshine into your weekend. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. We'll see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s by Sunday with mostly sunny skies.
More wet weather moves in by the middle of next week. In fact, a few thunderstorms could develop by Wednesday. We'll watch the forecast closely for you. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low temperatures in the low 30s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Sprinkle. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. A Little Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 70s.
