First Alert Forecast: Some Super Days Ahead!

Cool Carolina Sunshine The Next Several Days!
Cool High pressure will rule the forecast today through Sunday. Cool days and chilly nights with Highs in the 50s…Lows in the 30s.
High pressure will slowly move East and we’ll see Southwest winds by Monday. Temperatures will rise into the 60s and 70s by Tuesday. A strong cold front will be moving our way by the middle of next week. Ahead of the front will be a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures Wednesday will see middle 70s. We’ll have to watch Wednesday for a chance of strong thunderstorms by late in the day.
Weather Highlights:
- A wonderful string of cool, mostly sunny and dry days ahead
- Next rain chance returns by mid next week.
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and cool. Highs middle 50s
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows lower 30s
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs upper 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler Highs lower 50s
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.