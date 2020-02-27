Elderly S.C. couple reported missing found safe

The alert says the couple was last seen leaving a restaurant near Walmart in Red Bank around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. They both suffer from memory issues. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 26, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 10:41 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An elderly couple reported missing by state law enforcement has been found safe.

Ronald and Mary Denny, from Lexington, were reported missing around 5 a.m. this morning.

Officials say they both suffer from memory loss.

Mary and Robert Denny were last seen leaving a restaurant in Lexington on Tuesday night, driving their green Hyundai Sante Fe. (Source: SLED)

The couple was last seen on surveillance video around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, leaving a restaurant near Walmart in Red Bank, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just before 10 p.m that the Dennys had been located.

