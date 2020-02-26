WATCH: Gamecocks batter destroys beers with foul ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina graduate transfer Bryant Bowen is already making a big splash with the Gamecocks. Literally.
In Tuesday’s game against North Florida at Founders Park, Bowen, who was in the lineup as a designated hitter, took out a fan’s beer with a foul ball down the third base line. The line drive appeared to demolish a couple of beers that were being enjoyed by a pair of fans sitting about 300 feet away in the pavilion that looks out over left field.
“I couldn’t help but chuckle on the beer explosion or whatever that was,” Bowen said after the game.
This season is the first season alcohol has been sold at Founders Park. The Board of Trustees voted to allow alcohol sales at Williams-Brice Stadium, Colonial Life Arena, and Founders Park. The SEC voted to allow alcohol sales at athletic venues this past summer.
Bowen was 2-of-4 Tuesday night at the plate, including a solo home run in the bottom of the third to help the Gamecocks pick up a 6-5 win.
So far, Bowen is batting .333 on the season with two home runs and five RBIs
Bowen and the Gamecocks turn their attention to the Palmetto Series against Clemson. The first game of that series will be at Founders Park on Friday at7 p.m.. The series then moves to Segra Park on Saturday at 3 p.m. before heading to Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson on Sunday at 2 p.m.
