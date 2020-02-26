Talk of the Town: 5th annual African Arts Festival takes place on March 7th

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talk of the Town, the 5th annual African Arts Festival. Kondi Sibande is the managing director and Lusungu Sibande-Simwinji is co-founder. They’re with A to Zed and are happy to again present the festival once known as A Village and Then Some Storytelling.
This festival is for families including children ages six and above. It's to celebrate the rich African culture, connect with people from various cultures who live in Columbia and surrounding areas, taste authentic African food, and enjoy the rhythms of Africa while learning about its rich history in a safe, fun, and loving environment.
The festival will be held in Lourie Center inside Maxcy Gregg Park at 1650 Park Circle in Columbia. It’s Saturday, March 7 beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased at https://www.atozed.org/events.
