S.C. and N.C. restaurants nominated for several prestigious James Beard Awards
By Madeline Cuddihy | February 26, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 2:03 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the prestigious James Beard Award semifinalists were announced, with several South Carolina and North Carolina restaurants representing in many major categories.

This year’s James Beard Award “will mark the 30th anniversary of America’s most coveted and comprehensive honors for chefs, restaurants, journalists, authors, and other leaders in the food and beverage industry.”

Here are the restaurant & chef semifinalists representing both Carolinas:

Best New Restaurant

Oak Hill Café & Farm, Greenville, SC

Cultura, Asheville, NC

Outstanding Chef

John Fleer, Rhubarb, Asheville, NC

Outstanding Hospitality

Angus Barn Steakhouse, Raleigh, NC

Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop, Charleston, SC

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Krystle Swenson, Crawford and Son, Raleigh, NC

Outstanding Restaurant

FIG, Charleston, SC

Outstanding Restaurateur

Steve Palmer, The Indigo Road, Charleston, SC

Outstanding Wine Program

Death & Taxes, Raleigh, NC

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer

Scott Blackwell and Ann Marshall, High Wire Distilling Co., Charleston, SC

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Ashleigh Shanti, Benne on Eagle, Asheville, NC

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

  • Katie Button, Cúrate, Asheville, NC
  • Gregory Collier, Uptown Yolk, Charlotte, NC
  • Adam Cooke, Topsoil Kitchen & Market, Travelers Rest, SC
  • Steven Devereaux Greene, Herons at The Umstead Hotel and Spa, Cary, NC
  • Meherwan Irani, Chai Pani, Asheville, NC
  • Kevin Johnson, The Grocery, Charleston, SC
  • Joe Kindred, Kindred, Davidson, NC
  • Cheetie Kumar, Garland, Raleigh, NC
  • Ricky Moore, Saltbox Seafood Joint, Durham, NC
  • Shamil Velazquez, Delaney Oyster House, Charleston, SC

