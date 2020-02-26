S.C. and N.C. restaurants nominated for several prestigious James Beard Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the prestigious James Beard Award semifinalists were announced, with several South Carolina and North Carolina restaurants representing in many major categories.
This year’s James Beard Award “will mark the 30th anniversary of America’s most coveted and comprehensive honors for chefs, restaurants, journalists, authors, and other leaders in the food and beverage industry.”
Here are the restaurant & chef semifinalists representing both Carolinas:
Best New Restaurant
Oak Hill Café & Farm, Greenville, SC
Cultura, Asheville, NC
Outstanding Chef
John Fleer, Rhubarb, Asheville, NC
Outstanding Hospitality
Angus Barn Steakhouse, Raleigh, NC
Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop, Charleston, SC
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Krystle Swenson, Crawford and Son, Raleigh, NC
Outstanding Restaurant
FIG, Charleston, SC
Outstanding Restaurateur
Steve Palmer, The Indigo Road, Charleston, SC
Outstanding Wine Program
Death & Taxes, Raleigh, NC
Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer
Scott Blackwell and Ann Marshall, High Wire Distilling Co., Charleston, SC
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Ashleigh Shanti, Benne on Eagle, Asheville, NC
Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)
- Katie Button, Cúrate, Asheville, NC
- Gregory Collier, Uptown Yolk, Charlotte, NC
- Adam Cooke, Topsoil Kitchen & Market, Travelers Rest, SC
- Steven Devereaux Greene, Herons at The Umstead Hotel and Spa, Cary, NC
- Meherwan Irani, Chai Pani, Asheville, NC
- Kevin Johnson, The Grocery, Charleston, SC
- Joe Kindred, Kindred, Davidson, NC
- Cheetie Kumar, Garland, Raleigh, NC
- Ricky Moore, Saltbox Seafood Joint, Durham, NC
- Shamil Velazquez, Delaney Oyster House, Charleston, SC
