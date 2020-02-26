Lexington Police arrests 2 men, teenager involved in mobile home park shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officers in Lexington have arrested two men and a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting that happened at the Hickory Hills Mobile Home Park in December 2019.
Kenneth West, Jr., 19, and Justin Peeples, 20, were taken into custody along with the teenager.
Officials said the incident happened on Dec. 19. When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot in the chest and the right leg. The victim was taken to receive medical treatment for those wounds.
Witnesses told officers there were several shots fired in the area and a white car left the scene during the shooting. As investigators were continuing to gather information at the mobile home park, officials with the Columbia Police Department received a call stating West was shot in the left arm and in need of medical attention. CPD also found the white car believed to be at the scene of the shooting on Beltline Boulevard.
Investigators later determined the victim was contacted by the suspects about getting marijuana. The victim told the suspects to come to his house to get the marijuana. When the suspects arrived, they shot at the victim, who was also armed with a handgun and fired several shots in return before the suspects left the scene.
Investigators were able to make the arrests after conducting interviews, using search warrants, analyzing social media posts, analyzing ankle bracelet monitoring, using forensic testing, and find several weapons used during the shooting.
The three suspects have been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.
The teenager, who is not being identified because he is under the age of 18, is being charged as an adult. The suspects are all being held at Lexington County Detention Center.
