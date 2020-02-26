Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democratic foes unleashed a torrent of attacks on presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders on the debate stage Tuesday night in Charleston, South Carolina. Just four days before the state's primary, the debate may have been their final prime-time opportunity to change the direction of the 2020 nomination fight. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg took some shots, too, and the moderates in the middle strained to be the one survivor who might stick with Sanders through the spring. Sanders was not dismayed by the new attention, negative though it was. Now that he's the front-runner, he mused that "I’m hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight.”