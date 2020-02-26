Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert has been arrested for filing a false police report. The Bristol Herald Courier reported Tuesday night that Megan Boswell, who has said the toddler’s grandmother took the little girl to Mendota, Virginia, was charged with one count of filing a false police report, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. She is being held on $1,000 bail. The Sullivan County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Office said authorities searched the campground but didn't find the girl. The girl was reported missing Feb. 18, but was last seen in December. Authorities said they are trying to determine why her disappearance was not reported sooner.