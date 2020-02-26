Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Childress shook off an awful shooting start, hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation and helped Wake Forest stun seventh-ranked Duke 113-101 in double overtime. Childress missed his first 10 shots before hitting the tying 3 with 15.5 seconds left in regulation. He also hit a 3-pointer to open the second overtime, sending the Demon Deacons to their first win against the Blue Devils in nearly six years. He finished with 17 points. Freshman Wendell Moore Jr. had a season-high 25 points to lead the Blue Devils. Duke had won 11 straight meetings in the ACC series.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Garrison Brooks scored 30 points to help North Carolina end a seven-game losing streak with an 85-79 victory over North Carolina State. North Carolina erased a 52-45 deficit in the second half with a 22-4 run. Five different players scored, led by reserve Christian Keeling, who poured in eight points in about two minutes. When Brooks completed a three-point play with 8:33 remaining, the Tar Heels had a 67-56 lead, their largest margin of the night. Markell Johnson scored 21 and had 10 assists for N.C. State.
ATLANTA (AP) — Jose Alvarado overcame an injury scare to lead Georgia Tech with 19 points as the Yellow Jackets beat Clemson 68-59. Aamir Simms led Clemson with 23 points _ only two shy of matching his career high. Alvarado played most of the game with a wrap on his left arm after appearing to fall on the arm late in the first half. Georgia Tech led only 49-46 before back-to-back baskets by Alvarado, including a 3-pointer, and Bubba Parham's layup extended the lead to 10 points at 56-46. Georgia Tech earned its fifth straight home win and snapped Clemson's three-game winning streak.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists and the surging Dallas Stars rode a three-goal first period to a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Hintz posted a season-high three points and helped Dallas improve to 7-1-1 in its last nine games. The Stars are 6-0-2 in their last eight road games. Anton Khudobin stopped 40 shots for Dallas, which won despite being outshot 41-16. Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal of the season for the Hurricanes, who are 3-3-1 in their last seven games
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — David Ayres is still adjusting to new-found stardom after winning a game as the emergency goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes. The 42-year-old Zamboni driver and kidney-transplant recipient helped the Hurricanes win at Toronto over the weekend. That came after Carolina lost its top two goalies to injury. Ayres is in Raleigh on Tuesday to sound the team's pregame siren before Carolina's game against Dallas. The day had included the Raleigh mayor and North Carolina governor bestowing ceremonial honors on Ayres. He has also made numerous radio and TV appearances, including on the “Today” show and Stephen Colbert's late-night TV show.
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Kellan Grady scored 22 points, Jon Axel Gudmunsson added 14 and Davidson led from start to finish, defeating La Salle 74-49. Grady buried a 3-pointer and Gudmunsson knocked down three straight from distance as Davidson built a 21-7 lead and cruised to a sixth straight home win. Ed Crosswell scored 11 and David Beatty 10 for the Explorers, who saw a streak of making 6 or more 3-pointers in 13 straight games end, finishing 2 of 16 from distance.