Funeral services for slain Sumter Co. deputy announced

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has released details regarding the funeral service for Corporal Andrew Gillette.
Officials said the service will be held on Sunday, March 1 at the Sumter County Civic Center. That’s located at 700 West Liberty Street in Sumter.
Gillette was killed on Tuesday while attempting to serve a detention order and eviction notice.
Visitation for Cpl. Gillette will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday and the funeral will take place at 3 p.m.
