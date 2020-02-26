Former corrections officer who stabbed inmate sentenced to 7 years in federal prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina Department of Corrections officer has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law.
Jarrell Boyan, 29, was working as a Lieutenant with SCDC at Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia.
While he was on duty, an inmate, identified in the Indictment by the initials K.S., damaged the light fixture inside of his cell.
In response, then-Lieutenant Boyan, the ranking officer on the scene, directed several officers to assist him in inspecting the cell. Boyan devised a plan to apply restraints to K.S. and remove him from his cell.
Surveillance video captured the wing where K.S.’s cell was located, however, there was no camera trained on the inside of the cell.
On the surveillance video, Boyan and two other officers can be seen walking down the wing and entering the victim’s cell. Once inside the cell, the victim gave some resistance and the officers used force to secure the victim in handcuffs.
The officers removed the victim from his cell to the hallway and safely restrained him in handcuffs. Boyan and the other officers search the victim’s person and found a homemade metal knife, commonly referred to as a shank.
The officers removed the shank from the victim’s person and secured it at a safe distance away from the cell and off of the wing. However, several minutes later, Boyan directed the restrained victim back inside the cell, where Boyan and two officers applied additional force to K.S.
Moments later, Boyan is seen exiting the cell and walking off of the wing and out of view of the camera, where he retrieved the shank. Boyan then placed the shank in his pocket, returned to the wing, and went back into the victim’s cell.
Inside the victim’s cell Boyan exposed the shank and began stabbing the victim several times. The subordinate officers looked on and continued to physically restrain the victim as Boyan repeatedly caused injury to the victim.
The victim sustained several injuries, including four stab wounds to his abdomen and punctures to his kidney and liver. The victim received immediate medical attention, but he has required additional surgeries.
Hours after the stabbing, Boyan authored a false incident report and told his subordinate deputies to do the same. SCDC immediately responded to this incident, conducting an internal investigation and partnering with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Acting United States Attorney A. Lance Crick announced Boyan’s sentencing.
Assistant United States Attorney Alyssa Leigh Richardson of the Columbia office prosecuted the case.
