First Alert Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine and cooler temps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve been waiting for some sunshine, then we have a lot of it over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through Thursday afternoon. Winds will be gusty.
· Tonight, a few showers are possible early. Then, we’ll gradually see our skies clearing. It will get breezy and cold with low temperatures in the 30s.
· Drier and cooler weather is expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine.
· Saturday and Sunday look dry. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday, then rise to near 60 degrees by Sunday.
· We're tracking more rain and warmer temperatures next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through Thursday afternoon. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph in a few areas. Be careful.
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect a few showers early as a cold front pushes through the Midlands. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Otherwise, as the front pushes farther east, our skies will gradually clear, giving way to breezy winds and colder temperatures. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.
Colder weather moves in behind the front for your Thursday. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s. Highs will be in the mid 50s. We'll see mostly sunny skies. Again, it will be breezy through the afternoon. Hold on to your hats!
Friday will be another cool day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.
The sunshine will continue into your weekend. We'll see mostly sunny skies Saturday. Highs will be in the low 50s. We'll see highs in the upper 50s to near 60 by Sunday with more sunshine.
More wet weather moves in by the middle of next week. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s.
Tonight: A Few Showers Early. Then, Clearing Skies. Breezy and Cold. Low temperatures in the 30s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 70s.
