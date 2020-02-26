First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and Cooler Temperatures On The Way

One More Day of Warm Temperatures
We’ll enjoy one more day of spring-like temperatures before a cold front moves through later today and will put an end to it! Drier, much cooler air filters in Thursday through the weekend.
Morning Dense Fog will be an issue off to work and school, be extra careful on the roads. As the cold front moves through, there will be a few isolated showers by late afternoon, not looking for any heavy rain. Highs Near 70 today will fall into the 50s tomorrow. Another shot of colder air arrives by Saturday…no rain expected , just a few clouds, temperatures will only be in the Lower 50s.
We’ll stay dry through early next week before our rain chances increase by Wednesday/Thursday.
Weather Highlights:
- Areas of Dense Fog this morning will give way to isolated showers by afternoon. Highs Near 70
- Much cooler Thursday through the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM. Fog and clouds this morning with isolated showers this afternoon. War and breezy. High Near 70. Rain chance 30%
Tonight: Clearing, breezy and cooler. Lows upper 30s
Thursday and Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs lower to middle 50s
