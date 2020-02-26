Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in string of convenience store robberies

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify one to two unknown suspects responsible for several convenience store burglaries throughout Fairfield County and surrounding counties.
Officials say that the suspects are forcing their way into these businesses by breaking glass windows or doors and then stealing cigarettes and sometimes other items. These incidents occur after midnight into the early morning.
FCSO asks that anyone with any type of security or surveillance cameras that may have captured relevant video in the following areas contact their office:
- Pantry Express- 31 US 321 Bypass (beside Italian Garden Restaurant), Incident date: Feb. 7, 2020 around 12:00 AM
- Monticello EZ Mart- 3888 SC 215, Blair, Incident date: Feb. 8, 2020 between 1:30 AM- 1:50 AM
- Citgo/MP Mart on US 321 Bypass (across from Fairfield Central HS), Incident date: Feb. 15, 2020 between 3:30 AM-3:50 AM
- Pantry Express- 799 Columbia Rd, Incident date: Feb. 25, 2020 between 2:30 AM- 3:15 AM
If you have any information about these incidents, you are urged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip.
Your identity will be kept anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
