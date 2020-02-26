Endangered Person Alert: Elderly S.C. couple with memory loss missing, didn’t return to assisted living facility

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - State law enforcement has issued an Endangered Person Advisory to find a missing married couple from Lexington -- Ronald and Mary Denny. They both suffer from memory loss, officials said.
The alert says the couple was last seen leaving a restaurant near Walmart in Red Bank around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Previous information from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were last seen at 6:30 p.m. leaving the restaurant.
Mary Denny, 82, is a white woman who is 5-foot-3-inches and 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, deputies said.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants with a tan and black jacket and gray shoes.
Her husband, Ronald, is an 83-year-old white man who is 5-foot-7-inches and 135 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants with a blue jacket and black shoes, deputies said.
The couple drive a green Hyundai Santa Fe with South Carolina license plate AMS 751.
Officials said Ronald and Mary both have memory loss and are required to take medicine everyday for other conditions.
Deputies have no idea where the couple may have gone.
Anyone who sees the couple, or their car, needs to call 911.
