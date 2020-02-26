Dorn VA Medical Center held event to celebrate Black History Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Dorn VA Medical Center held an event to celebrate Black History Month.
The keynote speakers at the event were Cleveland Sellers and his daughter Doctor Nosizwe Sellers.
Cleveland Sellers helped lead the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s
He was the only person convicted and jailed for being involved with protesting on South Carolina State University’s campus.
Cleveland was imprisoned for seven months. He received a full pardon 25 years later.
