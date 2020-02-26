3D Systems: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) _ 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Rock Hill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.
The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $164.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.4 million.
3D Systems shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.24, a decrease of 28% in the last 12 months.
