Alimera Sciences: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $498,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.
The eye drug developer posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $10.4 million, or $2.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $53.9 million.
Alimera Sciences shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.01, a decline of 64% in the last 12 months.
