Samford seeks revenge on WCU

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have collectively accounted for 57 percent of Western Carolina's scoring this season and 68 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Samford, Josh Sharkey, Jalen Dupree and Brandon Austin have collectively scored 55 percent of the team's points this season.