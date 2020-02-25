S. Carolina looks to extend streak vs Georgia

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Georgia's Anthony Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have collectively scored 45 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 30.5 percent of the 203 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 23 over his last three games. He's also made 76.3 percent of his foul shots this season.