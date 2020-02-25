Muschamp updates positions for players ahead of spring practice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks earmark a new position for its top incoming recruit.
Former Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch will transition to the Buck position when he arrives on campus this summer.
In case you're unfamiliar with the Buck, it serves as a hybrid linebacker/defensive end. The player is responsible for outside containment on the strong and weak side along with attacking the quarterback.
Burch ranks as the eighth-best prospect from 247Sports.com for the 2020 class. Burch, the talented local star, will look to earn playing time after he steps onto campus.
"My expectation will be for Jordan, just like it's going to be for every freshman that's on campus in June, is to work extremely hard. We will see where the chips fall. You'll have an opportunity to be a starter. You'll have an opportunity to play, but I tell him the same thing I tell everybody. The best guy is going to start. If you're good enough, you're going to play. You're going to determine that. Not me."
The 2019 Gamecock Unselfish Teammate Award winner on offense, Dakereon Joyner, will finally transition into his new role at wide receiver full-time. Last season, Joyner and the team expected him to play wide receiver in August.
"He was 100 percent bought in then," Muschamp said.
However, due to injuries at quarterback, Joyner saw snaps at both the receiver spot and as the signal-caller.
"We needed Dakereon to spend all of his time at quarterback," added Muschamp. "It's not a position you can play part-time. He went in and, the unselfish player that he is, dedicated himself there at the time. Knowing when the offseason hit, he'd be a full-time receiver."
Joyner finished 2019 with 168 yards passing, completed 57% of his pass attempts while rushing for 107 yards in eight games played. He caught six passes for 46 yards.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.