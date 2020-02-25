Mubarak, Egypt’s autocrat ousted in uprising, dies at 91

Mubarak, Egypt’s autocrat ousted in uprising, dies at 91
FILE - In this April 2, 2008 file photo, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak looks attends a meeting at the Presidential palace, in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt state TV said Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. that the country's former President Hosni Mubarak, ousted in the 2011 uprising, has died at 91. (Source: AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
February 25, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 2:45 PM

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state TV says former President Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, has died at 91.

It says he died at a Cairo hospital where he had recently undergone surgery.

The report said he had health complications but offered no other details. Mubarak ruled the most populous Arab country for nearly three decades, serving as a loyal U.S. ally against Islamic militancy and assisting regional peace efforts.

But his autocratic rule grew increasingly unpopular in his later years, and he was forced to resign on Feb. 11, 2011, after 18 days of mass protests.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.