Many gathered at the State House for Military Department Recognition Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Members of the South Carolina Military Department gathered at the State House for Military Department Recognition Day.
The event featured vehicle displays, equipment demonstrations, and interactive informational booths.
Several awards were handed out during the ceremony as well.
The ceremony featured speeches by Governor Henry McMaster, Jesse Jackson, and Major General Van McCarty.
During Major General Van McCarty’s speech, he stated, “We’re here today to really tell the members of the General Assembly thank you for what they do to support us. We’re here to allow them to get to know us a little better. And to the public that may be here on the State House grounds today an opportunity to see and get a chance to talk with some of the members of our Army and International Guard.”
