Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

The Democratic presidential debate just ahead of Saturday's South Carolina primary finds Bernie Sanders in the enviable position of front-runner. That's alarming among those in the party who see Sanders as too liberal to defeat President Donald Trump. Also at play in Tuesday night's debate in Charleston, South Carolina, is Mike Bloomberg's status as the preferred punching bag for his rivals for the nomination. While Bloomberg took the brunt of criticism in last week's debate, the other candidates might well turn their attention to criticizing Sanders as he threatens to overwhelm the race with another victory before the all-important Super Tuesday primaries of March 3.